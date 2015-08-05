SOCAR will launch more 5 petrol stations this year

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), today is building in Baku four new petrol stations.Report was told in the company, these petrol stations will be handed over by the end of the year.

"By the end of the year it is expected to put into operation four petrol stations. One of them is located on Ziya Bunyadov avenue, the second - not far from the "car market"(village Badamdar), the third - on Novkhani-Binagadi road, the last on Nobel Avenue", said in the company.

Characteristics of the new petrol stations are that they will also be installed machines for filling vehicles with compressed natural gas (installing CNG), that's to say, along with the traditional fuel vehicles will be fueled by compressed gas.

Report was told in SOCAR Petroleum CNG, until the end of the year second CNG station will be handed over: "At the station, on the territory of Zabrat district there will be 1 compressor with the ability to refuel 4 vehicles simultaneously.We set a goal to pass the station into operation before the end of the year."

The first Petrol station of SOCAR Petroleum CNG in Hovsan settlement has 4 compressor with ability to fill up 15 cars with gas simultaneously".