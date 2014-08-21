 Top
    SOCAR will drill a new well in shallow water "Guneshli"

    The projected depth of the well is 3,100 meters

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will drill a new well in shallow water field "Guneshli".

    Report informs refering to the company, preparatory works started by now.

    The well №353 will be drilled from offshore stationary platform №14. The projected depth of the well is 3,100 meters. Drilling will continue until the producing formation "Fasila" (break). The expected daily production - 80 tons of condensate and 15 thousand cubic meters of gas.

    The work is carried out by the Complex Drilling Works Trust commissioned by the Oil and Gas Management "28 May" of SOCAR. The development of the shallow part of the field "Guneshli" conducted since 1980. The deposit provides up to 65 % of all oil extraction by SOCAR.

