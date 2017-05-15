SOCAR Vice-President attends WB Global Partnership Steering Committee meeting

© Socar.az

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The World Bank’s Global Partnership Steering Committee on Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) has held a meeting in Paris.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), at the meeting, the company was represented by the SOCAR Vice-President on Environmental Issues Rafiga Huseynzade.

The meeting has provided information on projects implemented by the company in the past period in cooperation with the World Bank and discussed future plans.

Notably, in 2008 SOCAR joined the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership and in 2014 - to the WB's “Zero Routine Flaring by 2030” Initiative.