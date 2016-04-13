SOCAR Vice-President: "Talks are underway with companies interested in OGPC"

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ At the expense of internal resources, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) continuing research on the implementation of the Oil and Gas Processing and Petrochemical Complex (OGPC) project planned to implement in Garadagh district of Baku and also negotiating with potential investors.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice President for Strategic Development and General Director of OGPC said.

T. Gahramanov said that Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) work is completed and initial selection on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) has already launched.