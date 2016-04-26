SOCAR Vice-President: 'Azerbaijan is in the interest of international companies'

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan is an ancient oil country. Our country has rich reserves. Currently we are working on alternative versions. The alternative version is to bring the country's gas to the European market'.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President Elshad Nasirov said in the panel meeting entitled 'Civil Society and Business: Working Together for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development' held within the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

He said that Azerbaijan is interested in starting operation of the Southern Gas Corridor: 'So, Azerbaijani gas will be brought to the European market. Relevant works are underway'.

SOCAR Vice-President stressed that Azerbaijan is in the interest of international companies: 'These companies are interested in investing in Azerbaijan. Conditions available in the country for this'.

He said that Azerbaijan's oil revenues are mostly directed to social projects: 'It includes construction, restoration of new hospitals, schools, catering facilities'.