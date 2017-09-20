 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR Vice President: $ 4.6 bln cum of gas will be supplied to "Azərenerji" JSC

    The company plans to export 1.65 bln cum of gas to Georgia in 2017© Report

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ This year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to export 1,65 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia and also supply the "Azərenerji" JSC with 4.55 bln cum of gas.

    Report informs, the SOCAR Vice President on Oil-gas Production and Transportation Rahman Gurbanov said in an interview with the Iki Sahil magazine.

    He also informed about Azerbaijan's share of gas will be extracted from "Shah Deniz" field this year: “3 billion cubic meters of gas to be extracted from "Shah Deniz" in 2017 will be given to Azerbaijan, 5.96 billion cubic meters to Turkey and 0,8 bln cubic meters to Georgia. At the same time, 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields to be given to Azerbaijan, 8.7 billion cubic meters planned to be pumped into the "Central Azeri" platform to keep the pressure”.

    SOCAR official also noted that 90% of work on "Shah Deniz - 2" project was completed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi