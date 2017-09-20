SOCAR Vice President: $ 4.6 bln cum of gas will be supplied to "Azərenerji" JSC

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ This year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to export 1,65 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia and also supply the "Azərenerji" JSC with 4.55 bln cum of gas.

Report informs, the SOCAR Vice President on Oil-gas Production and Transportation Rahman Gurbanov said in an interview with the Iki Sahil magazine.

He also informed about Azerbaijan's share of gas will be extracted from "Shah Deniz" field this year: “3 billion cubic meters of gas to be extracted from "Shah Deniz" in 2017 will be given to Azerbaijan, 5.96 billion cubic meters to Turkey and 0,8 bln cubic meters to Georgia. At the same time, 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields to be given to Azerbaijan, 8.7 billion cubic meters planned to be pumped into the "Central Azeri" platform to keep the pressure”.

SOCAR official also noted that 90% of work on "Shah Deniz - 2" project was completed.