SOCAR urges people to be careful with employment mediators

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens deceived by intermediaries, promised to get them a job in the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), may apply to SOCAR and to law enforcement agencies.

Report informs it was stated by the head of Human Resources Department of SOCAR Asif Bekirli during his speech to the students of the Winter School organized by journalists.

According to A. Bekirli about 15 citizens defrauded by various intermediaries applied to the law enforcement agencies:Intermediariesdeceived them about their employment in our company which caught in the network can refer both to SOCAR, and the law enforcement agencies. According to our information, currently, in law enforcement agencies considered 12-15 such cases. Frankly, we learn about this from the press.