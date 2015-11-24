SOCAR increased gas production

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 5 755.9 million cubic meters of gas in January-October 2015.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during 10 months of 2015, natural gas production decreased by 5.5% in comparison with the same period of last year.

During 10 months of 2015, 594.9 mln cubic meters of gas accounted for October. Gas production in September increased by 3% in comparison with the same period last year.

SOCAR plans to produce 6.5 bln cubic meters of gas from its own fields.