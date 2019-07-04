​SOCAR, UNDP discuss new projects

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has met with the delegations led by Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan.

SOCAR told Report that SOCAR and UNDP exchanged opinions on continuation of cooperation in protection and ecology and environment, discussed perspective projects.

It was noted that both bodies are interested in the projects on climate changes, energy effectiveness, reduction of carbon emission into the atmosphere and joint ecological projects. The sides also mulled joint development of projects after completion of ‘National Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions in Azerbaijan's fuel consumption sector’ in this and other field, as well as treatment of oil-contaminated lands and waters, planting of trees in treated territories, modernization of gas pipelines and etc.

SOCAR and UNDP have been implementing ‘National Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions in Azerbaijan's fuel consumption sector’ since July 2015. The project is financed by Global Environment Fund (GEF) and UNDP and aims to support SOCAR's Strategy on Reduction of Impact on Climate Changes. According to the NAMA, promotion and expansion of measures to reduce impacts of gas emissions, which create greenhouse effect, are being carried out by making investments in pilot projects.