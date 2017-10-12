SOCAR undertakes to supply 10 mln tons crude oil to STAR plant in Turkey

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ The oil basket of STAR Oil Refinery, which is currently under construction in Turkey will consist of both heavy and light grades of oil.

Report informs, the Head of Marketing and Economic Operations Department at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Adnan Ahmedzade said commenting on further delivering crude oil by SOCAR to the STAR plant in Turkey.

“SOCAR signed a contract and assumed all the obligations. Under commitments to all financial and banking institutions that allocated loan for this project, SOCAR undertakes to supply 10 mln tons of crude oil to the plant,” stated A.Ahmedzade.

He added that oil basket of the plant will be quite large, both heavy and light grades of oil is planned to be delivered to STAR Oil Refinery.