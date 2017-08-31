"SOCAR Ukraine" Trade House purchases gas from Polish company

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The “PKN Orlen” (“Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen”) company has started gas supply to Ukraine in August. The only buyer of the company is the “SOCAR Ukraine” Trade House.

Report informs, the Enkorr has reported referring to the ‘A-95” consulting group.

The gas was delivered from the “Germanovichi” gas-measuring station located on the Polish border. According to information, in first half of August, “PKN Orlen” supplied up to 6 mln cubic meters of gas to Ukraine.

Notably, “SOCAR Ukraine” launched gas supply in Ukraine in late March 2017. The gas supply is realized from the Polish, Hungarian and Romanian borders. Last month, Report was informed in the company, “SOCAR Ukraine” Trade House increased the monthly gas supply from 4,5 mln cubic meters in March up to 50 mln in June.

“SOCAR Ukraine” is planning to increase the volume of monthly supply to 100 mln. and become one of the TOP 3 gas importers.

“PKN Orlen” is one of the biggest oil refining companies of Central Europe. The company manages 3 oil refineries in Poland, 3 in the Czech Republic and 1 in Lithuania “PKN Orlen” has the network of 2,779 gas stations in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and Lithuania. The company also deliveries oil products to Ukraine.