SOCAR Ukraine to supply fuel to Ministry of Defense

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine, a daughter company of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), is to supply 1,850 tons of jet petroleum to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

Report informs citing Ukrainian media that SOCAR Ukraine has become one of the winners of the tender announced by the Ministry of Defense for the supply of 5,300 tons of jet petroleum.

The company will supply the fuel for 31,680 hrn per ton.

Under the tender documentation, the deadline for the fuel supply is November 15, 2018.