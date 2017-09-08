'SOCAR Ukraine' offers wholesale of diesel fuel

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Ukraine" Trade House has made an offer regarding diesel fuel produced by "Gazprom Neftexim Salavat" LLC.

Report informs citing Ukrainian media, the supplier offered first batch of the Euro-5 standard product for 23,500 hryvnia per ton at a railway station Osnova (Kharkiv region).

A-95 consulting group states that new supply source in Kharkiv region boosts competition in the Eastern region.

Earlier this week, Report was told at "SOCAR Ukraine" Trade House that the company started supplying diesel fuel from Russia's "Gazprom Neftexim Salavat" through "LVK Centre Limited" (UK). Initially, 700 tons of fuel was supplied.