 Top
    Close photo mode

    'SOCAR Ukraine' offers wholesale of diesel fuel

    First batch of product offered for 23,500 hryvnia per ton

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Ukraine" Trade House has made an offer regarding diesel fuel produced by "Gazprom Neftexim Salavat" LLC.

    Report informs citing Ukrainian media, the supplier offered first batch of the Euro-5 standard product for 23,500 hryvnia per ton at a railway station Osnova (Kharkiv region).

    A-95 consulting group states that new supply source in Kharkiv region boosts competition in the Eastern region.

    Earlier this week, Report was told at "SOCAR Ukraine" Trade House that the company started supplying diesel fuel from Russia's "Gazprom Neftexim Salavat" through "LVK Centre Limited" (UK). Initially, 700 tons of fuel was supplied. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi