SOCAR Ukraine gets a license for gas sale

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission in Ukraine has issued a license to SOCAR Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), to sell natural gas across the country.

Report informs citing the OilNews, the decision was taken at today's meeting of the Commission.

Notably, according to the law, which will come into force on July 1, Ukrtransgas will not accept applications for gas supplies from companies that are not licensed by the National Commission.

To date, 239 companies have such licenses.

Along with SOCAR Ukraine, the company Gaztron-Ukraine received a license for trading in natural gas.

Notably, earlier SOCAR Ukraine signed agreement with Ukrtransgaz for transportation of 180 mln cubic meters of natural gas from January to December 2017.

On December 30, 2016, SOCAR Ukraine concluded agreement with the company "ERU Trading" on purchase of up to 131 mln cum gas.

The representative office of SOCAR was opened in Ukraine in 2008. The network operates 60 filling stations in the country.