SOCAR Ukraine starts diesel supply from Russia via British company

Kyiv. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The SOCAR Ukraine Trade House has started the supply of diesel from the Russian “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” via the British company-mediator LVK CENTRE LIMITED.

The Ukrainian bureau of Report informs, so far the first 700 tons of fuel have already been delivered.

Report was informed in the SOCAR Ukraine press service, the agreement allows to diversify supplies of diesel, and thus to eliminate monopoly of another diesel supplier on the Ukrainian market.

For the first time in 3 years, the market has received an additional fuel source needed by such country forming fields such as agriculture, transport sector and heavy industry. As a result, wins the final consumer of fuel in Ukraine that receives the competitively reasonable price.

“The procedure of purchase and contracting was conducted in accordance with international standards: mandatory control of contractors in “SOCAR Ukraine” Trade House has not revealed any data tarnishing the business reputation,” company said.

The company also reported that the partnership with LVK CENTRE LIMITED is a bright example of realization “win-win” in practice. “SOCAR Ukraine” diversifies the business on supplies; the final consumer receives the competitively reasonable price; the country a healthy economic system.

Director of the “SOCAR Ukraine” Trade House Andrey Bichkov drew attention to the mandatory procedure of contractors control.

“SOCAR is a global company working in accordance with international standards. The multi-level inspection of contractors is a part of the purchase procedure and allows to warn about reputations and financial risks related to the activity of unfair companies in this field. From our side, we do our best to counteract their prosperity excluding the partnership with similar structures,” Andrey Bichkov highlighted.