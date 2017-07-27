SOCAR Ukraine imports 15,600 tons of aviation fuel

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has imported 15.6 thousand tons of aviation fuel to the country in the first half of 2017.

Report informs citing the OilNews, said A-95 Consulting Group according to research.

11,000 tons of aviation fuel imported by SOCAR were bought from Saudi Arabia and 4,600 tons from Lithuania.

In general, in January-June, Ukraine's import of this fuel increased by 3.72-fold compared to the same period in 2016 and amounted to 157,000 tons. 72% of aviation fuel was transported by sea. The product was mainly imported from Saudi Arabia and Italy. Thus, 54.9 thousand tons of aviation fuel was imported from Italy, 51.4 thousand tons from Saudi Arabia, 6 thousand tons from Israel, 0.8 thousand tons from Greece. In first half of the year, 40.1 thousand tons of aviation fuel was imported from Lithuania to Ukraine by railway. At the same time, during the reporting period, 4 thousand tons of Belarusian aviation fuel was transported via railway.

During reporting period, transportation from the Kremenchug Oil Refinery soared by 9% and reached 75,000 tons.