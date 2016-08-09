 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR Ukraine establishes new SOCAR LPG company

    New company registered to carry out wholesale and retail sale of liquefied gas

    Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which is a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has registered a new company to carry out wholesale and retail sale of liquefied gas.

    Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, the company, named SOCAR LPG, was registered in Cherkassy.

    Yekaterina Tamrazova has been appointed as a head of the company. She said that establishment of the new company is related with strengthening of natural gas direction in the structure of SOCAR Ukrainian representative office.

    Y.Tamrazova took the office from August 1. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi