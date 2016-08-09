SOCAR Ukraine establishes new SOCAR LPG company

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which is a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has registered a new company to carry out wholesale and retail sale of liquefied gas.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, the company, named SOCAR LPG, was registered in Cherkassy.

Yekaterina Tamrazova has been appointed as a head of the company. She said that establishment of the new company is related with strengthening of natural gas direction in the structure of SOCAR Ukrainian representative office.

Y.Tamrazova took the office from August 1.