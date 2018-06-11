SOCAR Turkey will manage its huge investments from new administrative building

Istanbul. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ The office of SOCAR Turkey, Turkey's largest foreign investor, has been moved to Vadistanbul.

Turkish Bureau of Report News Agency informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev inaugurated the new building of SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S , which changed address on the 10th anniversary of its activity in Turkey.

SOCAR, which entered Turkey in 2008 buying Petkim from Privatization Administration, will manage its huge investments reaching $ 19.5 billion from its intelligent building “SOCAR PLAZA” in Vadistanbul. President of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey Khazar Ibrahim, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul Masim Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board SOCAR Turkey Vagif Aliyev, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S Zaur Gahramanov, representatives of financial, business, oil and gas sector and SOCAR employees attended the event organized on the occasion of 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and opening of new office of SOCAR Turkey company .

SOCAR’s President Rovnag Abdullayev said in opening ceremony that new office building, which is a center of Azerbaijani investments and created with great effort will be the center of ever-growing economic and cultural cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

At the entrance to the SOCAR Plaza, a museum has been built on the area of 220 square meters reflecting history of Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry. 3D images of oil wells in Bibi-Heybat, where the first oil was extracted in Azerbaijan, and displays with touched screens and interactive system are displayed in the museum.