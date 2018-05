Baku 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ BP and SOCAR TURKEY ENERJI A.Ş (SOCAR Turkey) have entered into a licensing agreement for BP’s latest generation purified terephthalic acid (PTA) technology.

Report informs citing the BP.

Notably, SOCAR Turkey intends to deploy the technology in its new 900,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) unit at Aliağa, Turkey, expected to come on stream by 2023 once the final investment decision is taken.