    SOCAR Turkey receives 'Digital Transformation of the Year' award

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Enerji A. Ş., a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey, has been honored with the 'Digital Tranformation of the Year' award, Report informs citing the company's official page in social networks.

    The award was conferred on the company at one of the leading technological events - SAP NOW Istanbul. It was presented to company's IT Director Engin Kavas and IT Director at STAR Rafineri Gulsun Akhisaroglu.

