SOCAR Turkey increases number of employees

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey today launched the construction of the first vessel for the storage of crude oil storage with capacity of 100 thousand cubic meters. The number of employees at Petkim peninsula reached 9400 from today.Report informs it was reported by president of SOCAR Turkey Kenan Yavuz.

According to him, work on the project is on schedule: "We have invested 10 billion dollars in Petkim Peninsula and TANAP project. As SOCAR, we are the largest industrial investor in Turkey's history. "

The CEO said that the construction of the Petlim port is at the last stage and works completed in a timely manner: "We have given the authority to the management of Petkim for investment in the amount of 20 million dollars intended for the expansion of a factory for the production of chlorine. Petkim has also acquired the 5 tugboats, which will serve container ships and port of Nemrut.Construction of the port is in the final stage. Shortly port Petkim, which meets the highest standards, will begin its work."

President of SOCAR Turkey also recalled that the refinery Petkim revenues in first half of 2015 amounted to 232 million liras.