I Vice-President of SOCAR Turkey Energy, Samir Karimov appointed Advisor to SOCAR President

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ I Vice-President of SOCAR Turkey Energy, Samir Karimov has been appointed to the post of Advisor to the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev.

Report was told in the Communications Department of the SOCAR Turkey Energy.

The Department said that using opportunities provided by the international capital markets of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and taking into consideration the necessity to form management mechanism of the projects, which will create additional value for the organizations of SOCAR, powers to manage the projects related to the SOCAR international capital markets have been entrusted to Samir Karimov, Advisor to the SOCAR President.

'By closely following ongoing process in the oil and gas markets of the world, SOCAR takes important steps to maintain its current position on this market and achieve further improvement. For this purpose, Samir Karimov will define strategies and ensure their implementation regarding capital markets of any organization founded by the SOCAR or possessing direct or indirect share in the authorized capital of the SOCAR', SOCAR Turkey Energy stated.

In addition, the project team will also engage in organizing meetings and negotiations of SOCAR group with investors and funds interested in it. Also, it will be responsible for taking appropriate measures to carry out the proper way of its recognition by investors of these structures.

In accordance with the authorities granted by the President of SOCAR, project manager on capital markets S.Karimov will be charged of conducting such operations as purchase and sale of stocks and other securities on international stock exchanges and other, building and managing relations with regulatory authorities on the capital markets of IPO and other respective countries on behalf of SOCAR group.

Karimov has worked as the I Vice-President of SOCAR Turkey Energy since 2010. Earlier, being a coordinator for international business development in the US Houston-based Universal Pegasus Holding, S.Karimov was engaged in various projects in North America, North Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and India.

S. Karimov has founded his career in Global Energy Management Institute under the University of Houston in the USA, then studied MBA on business administration in McNeese State University of Louisiana state, and then concluded his higher education at the faculty of business administration in Istanbul University.