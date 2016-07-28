SOCAR Turkey clarifies reports on dismissal of several employees

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey has clarified the information, spread in some media on dismissal of its several employees.

Report was told at the company, personnel reforms at SOCAR Turkey has no relation with the dismissals and arrests started after the coup attempt in the brotherly country.

'Immediately after the coup attempt in Turkey on the night of July 16, management of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has expressed its support for the brotherly country. Thus, in his interview to Anadolu Agency, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev stressed that the company has a full confidence in Turkey, as well as that all investments and projects in the country will be continued at full speed. Rovnag Abdullayev noted that SOCAR projects in Turkey including as well the investments with a total amount of over $18 billion that will meet demand of Europe in energy will be continued in full capacity and full speed, also the STAR, the first Oil Refinery built by Turkish private sector, will be completed and launched in 2018', SOCAR Turkey says.

It was also was noted that Chief of SOCAR Investments Department, Chairman of Managerial Board of SOCAR Turkey Vagif Aliyev said to Anadolu Agency that the company, represented by him, directly and indirectly represents a forty-thousand-people family in Turkey: 'Vagif Aliyev said that the largest container port in the Aegean Sea in the field of logistics also will be launched by SOCAR in a very short time. He stated that the company's activity in Petkim, Turkey's only petrochemicals producer, is a symbol of confidence in the brotherly country and its economy. In general, SOCAR officials stressed in their statements that military coup attempts are unacceptable in democratic countries at all. The company's officials emphasized their confidence in even greater successes of the brotherly country in unity and solidarity with the government of the Republic of Turkey and people'.

SOCAR Turkey stressed that the information, spread by some media regarding reasons of the dismissals in the company doesn't reflect reality: 'As you know, a change has occurred in the management of SOCAR Turkey in April of this year. Of course, some changes is expected in the staff in order to strengthen the company's activity. The issue shouldn't be interpreted in other form at all.