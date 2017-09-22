SOCAR transports 730 mln cum of gas to Georgia in 7 months

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has received 8.773 bln cum of gas in January-July.

Report informs, Chief of Gas Export Department, Gaghamali Seyfullayev stated in the Iki Sahil newspaper's special edition dedicated to the Day of Oilmen.

According to him, 4.047 billion cubic meters of this volume was received from “Azneft" PU, 1.977 bln cum from Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC, on "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG)), 1.596 bln cum from Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company ("Shah Deniz"), 186 mln cum from operating companies, 967 mln cum from Iran.

He stated that 3.627 bln cum of the received gas volume was transported to “Azəriqaz" PU, 2.564 bln cum to “Azərenerji” OJSC, 1.649 bln cum to “Azneft” PU and other sources.

According to him, during reporting period, 164 million cubic meters of natural gas was transported to Nakhchivan, 730 mln cubic meters to Georgia.