SOCAR Transportation Department announces tender

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Transportation Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has announced open purchase contest to ensure demand for spare parts.

Report informs, the bid is held on 5 lots.

Application on participation as well as bank document confirming payment of participation fee must be submitted by July 29. Competitive bid must be presented in an original and two copies separately for each lot before August 8. Contestants must submit a bid guarantee in the amount of 1.5% of cost of tender offer.

Set of main bid conditions in Azerbaijani, Russian and English can be get after payment of participation fee of 700 AZN for lot-1, 500 AZN for lot-2, 350 AZN for lot-3, 150 AZN for lot-4, 118 AZN for lot-5 or in equivalent amount in freely convertible currency. The opening of the envelopes will take place on August 8.

Procurement contract is required to be fulfilled in case of demand in 2016.