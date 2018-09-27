SOCAR Tradıng to supply light and heavy crude oil to Turkey's STAR refinery - VIDEO

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ / SOCAR Trading will supply light and heavy crude oil to Turkey's STAR refinery, Executive Chairman at SOCAR Trading Adnan Ahmadzada said.

Report informs that Ahmadzada was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ninth Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum.

"The oil basket can be different: Urals, Siberian Light and other heavy and light oils. As for the contract between SOCAR Trading and Rosneft, mentioned by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, I can confirm that the contract provides for the obligatory delivery of 1 mln tons of Russian Urals oil to Turkey’s STAR plant”, the Executive Chairman at SOCAR Trading said.

According to him, the contract is concluded on market conditions and oil will be supplied within the framework of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Notably, on September 1, SOCAR Trading and Rosneft signed an agreement on obligatory delivery of Russian crude oil to Turkish STAR refinery (owned by SOCAR). The contract provides for the supply of 1 mln tons of Urals oil beginning from December 2018.