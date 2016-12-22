SOCAR Trading to export crude oil, LPG, LNG to Poland

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Trading of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will export crude oil, LPG (liquified petroleum gas) and LNG (liquified natural gas) to Poland.

Report informs referring to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland, agreement was reached during business meetings within the framework of 7th meeting of theAzerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

According to information, the meeting between SOCAR Trading and Poland's 'Lotos' oil company has reached an agreement on delivery of LPG and LNG products to marine terminal of northern Poland's Gdansk city and crude oil transportation.

At the same time, SOCAR officials have held talks with Polish partners over Sarmatia project.