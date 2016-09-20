SOCAR Trading sold 14 mln tons of oil in 2015

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, SOCAR Trading SA sold 14 million tons of oil products on the world market.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) stated in the aticle published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper on the occasion of the Day of Oilmen.

According to him, the volume of sales of crude oil on the world market through SOCAR Trading amounted to 253 mln barrels, 166 mln barrels of it accounted for Azerbaijani oil.

"SOCAR Trading SA, carrying out effective work in Geneva since 2008, selling Azerbaijani crude oil to Total, Exxon, ERG, İOC, Shell, Sunoco, Suncor, OMV, ENİ, Saras, BP, Glencore, Unipec, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, PAZ and other well-known global companies and processing enterprises.At present, Azerbaijani oil exported to more than 25 countries, including USA, UK, China, India, Indonesia and Canada.

According to the findings of international consulting companies, SOCAR Trading increased profitability of Azerbaijani 1.7 dollars per barrel, thus its value in 2008-2013 rose to 1.05 bln USD. In a short term the company has extended its activities in the global market, has opened offices in London, Dubai, Houston, Calgary, Istanbul, Cairo and other cities, has taken an active part in the oil terminal construction project in the port of Fujairah in the UAE and the LNG terminal in Malta", R. Abdullayev said.