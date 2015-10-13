 Top
    SOCAR Trading selected as 2015 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Trading has been named a finalist in the Platts Global Energy Awards, an annual program recognizing exemplary industry leadership and innovation.

    Report was told in the SOCAR Trading, the finalists, chosen from nearly 200 nominees from nearly three dozen nominating countries and representing 4 continents, were announced today by program host Platts, a leading global provider of energy, petrochemicals, metals and agriculture information.

    The company is competing for this year's award under the category ''Strategic Deal of the Year''.

    Established in 1999 and often described as “the Oscars” of the energy industry, the Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and performance excellence in 17 categories spanning the energy complex.

    Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2015 Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner gala in New York City on December 9.

