SOCAR Trading presented the prestigious Award of Excellence at the 2015 Platts Global Energy Awards

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Platts, one of the leading global providers of information and a premier source of benchmark price assessments for commodity markets has held its annual Global Energy Awards ceremony on 9th of December in New York, Report informs referring to SOCAR Trading.

Established in 1999 and often described as “the Oscars” of the energy industry, the Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and performance excellence in 17 categories spanning the energy complex.

SOCAR Trading SA has been granted the Award of Excellence in the” Strategic Deal of the Year” category for its breakthrough Malta LNG Project. The project is of strategic importance to the island of Malta, where SOCAR Trading will as part of the ElectroGasMalta consortium gasify the island nation. It involves the charter of an FSU, construction of on-shore regasification facilities and construction of a new 210MW CCGT Power plant, with SOCAR Trading playing the role of an equity partner as well as an exclusive LNG supplier to the project.