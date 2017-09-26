SOCAR Trading: Global oil prices will stay at $ 40-60/barrel

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Oil price at $ 40-60/barrel is a reality of current global oil market.

SOCAR Trading Chief Executive Officer, Arzu Azimov told the Financial Times (FT).

Azimov also touched upon the issue of climbing crude oil price in world market: "This oil price corridor will last for a long time".

Ben Luckock, expert at Trafigura Group, has also said that oil crunch as rising demand strains supply and Brent to make $ 40-60 a barrel over next few years.

Christopher Bake, CEO of Vitol, told the FT, a barrel of oil will be sold at $ 40-60 in real market conditions.

Notably, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that oil price in world market will fluctuate between $ 50-60/barrel over next two years.