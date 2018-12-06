SOCAR to use “Honeywell UOP” technology to supply high-quality hydrogen

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will use Honeywell UOP’s Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology to supply high-quality hydrogen as part of the modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery (HAOR) in Baku, Azerbaijan, SOCAR told Report.

Pure hydrogen is essential to the refining process, where it is used to decontaminate oil and facilitate catalytic processes that produce clean-burning fuels, including those that meet Euro V standards for vehicle emissions. The PSA technology will help Azerbaijan meet growing domestic demand for transportation fuels that meet the Euro V standards.

“Honeywell UOP’s hydrogen technology is an important element of SOCAR’s modernization program for the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery,” said Nigel Orchard, regional vice president – Europe, Africa and Central Asia at Honeywell UOP. “The modernization program will help SOCAR to remain among the most advanced refiners in the region, further improving the environment protection and the quality of life in Azerbaijan.”

Honeywell UOP will provide two PSA units to the refinery, both of which will be controlled by Honeywell Process Solutions C300 distributed control systems.

When completed, the modernization will enable the refinery to process 7.5 million metric tons per annum of crude oil blended from local sources, including heavier Neft Dashlari and lighter Surakhani and Shirvan crude oils. It will efficiently produce Euro V gasoline and diesel, jet fuel and asphalt.

“Hydrogen is an important element in refining process, being produced as a byproduct of refining, and on-purpose from steam methane reformer,” Orchard said. “UOP’s PSA technology purifies this hydrogen so it essentially can be recycled into the refinery to remove impurities and to perform catalytic processes that transform crude oil into clean fuels and other products.”

The Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery was originally established in 1953 by the Ministry of the Oil Industry of the former Soviet Union. In 1980, UOP installed the refinery’s first CCR Platforming™ and naphtha hydrotreating units, marking an important step in the transition to high-octane gasoline production throughout the Soviet Union. On its 50th anniversary in 2003, the refinery was renamed in honor of Heydar Aliyev, the leader of Azerbaijan.

SOCAR is involved in exploration of oil and gas fields; producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate; marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets.

Honeywell UOP is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions, a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.