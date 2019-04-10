SOCAR to supply aircraft fuel to ​Istanbul Airport

SOCAR Turkey Energy, asubsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey, has won the tender, which was announced by the Istanbul Airport, with the brand of SOCAR Aviation, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

SOCAR will meet 700,000 tonnes of demanded aircraft fuel. By the information, though SOCAR entered Turkey’s aviation sector in 2013, within a short period of time, it has become one of the three biggest companies meeting the demand for fuel in the sector.

SOCAR Turkey Director for Trade Murad Erdogan said that significant investments were made in liquid fuel supply by the company and noted that aviation sector is expanding in Turkey: "Once fully launched, the Istanbul airport is expected to consume 60% of total aircraft fuel consumption in Turkey. We are proud that SOCAR Aviation ensures such a large supply of fuel among foreign and local rivals."

Reminding that STAR Refinery will produce 1.6 million aircraft fuel per year, Erdogan said that SOCAR Aviation has been supplying aircraft fuels to many airports since it was established.

Entering Turkey’s aviation sector with SOCAR Aviation, SOCAR started aircraft fuel supply with signing a contract with Pegasus company in Sabiha Gokcen airport. In 2016 SOCAR Aviation started to supply a part of aircraft fuel in Ataturk Airport, Adnan Menderes airport and Bodrum airport.

In 2019, half demand for aircraft fuel in Sabiha Gokcen airport, as well as for fuel in Izmir, Bodrum, Antalya and Dalaman airports will be met by SOCAR Aviation.