SOCAR to supply 20,000 tons of diesel fuel for "Ukrzaliznytsia"

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine will supply 20,000 tons of diesel fuel for "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways).

Report informs referring to Ukrainian media, SOCAR Ukraine won two tenders by offering 28 450 hryvnia per ton of diesel fuel.

Notably, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has announced 5 tenders for purchase of a total 50,000 tons of diesel fuel under traditional procedures.

Notably, SOCAR representative office in Ukraine was opened in 2008. As of June last year, 4 oil bases and 61 filling stations are operating in Ukraine under SOCAR brand.