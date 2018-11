Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine, the daughter company of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, will supply 15,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to Ukrzaliznitsya.

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media that SOCAR has become one of the winners of the two tenders announced by Ukrzaliznitsya for purchase of 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel.

SOCAR Ukraine will sell the fuel for 32,078.8 hryvnas a ton.

The deadline for supply is December 31.