 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR to supply 10,000 tons of diesel fuel for 'Ukrzaliznytsia'

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine will supply 10,000 tons of diesel fuel for "Ukrzaliznytsia".

    Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, SOCAR Ukraine won 1 lot on the announced tender by offering 26,000 hryvnia/ton.

    Notably, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has announced a tender on 5 lot for purchase of a total 50,000 tons of diesel fuel.

    Notably, SOCAR representative office in Ukraine was opened in 2008. As of June, 4 oil bases and 61 filling stations are operating in Ukraine under SOCAR brand. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi