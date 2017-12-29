SOCAR to supply 10,000 tons of diesel fuel for 'Ukrzaliznytsia'

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Ukraine will supply 10,000 tons of diesel fuel for "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Report informs citing the Ukrainian media, SOCAR Ukraine won 1 lot on the announced tender by offering 26,000 hryvnia/ton.

Notably, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has announced a tender on 5 lot for purchase of a total 50,000 tons of diesel fuel.

Notably, SOCAR representative office in Ukraine was opened in 2008. As of June, 4 oil bases and 61 filling stations are operating in Ukraine under SOCAR brand.