Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Two agreements between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Norwegian Equinor (formerly Statoil) will be signed in Baku today.

Report informs, one of the agreements is the Risk Service contract on the development of the Karabakh field, the second is the production sharing agreement (PSA) on development of "Dan Ulduzu", "Ashrafi" and "Aypara" oil and gas fields.