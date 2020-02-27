SOCAR to send first oil tanker to Belarus in late March

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is planning to start oil transportation to Belarusian Belneftekhim Concern on March 20.

Deputy Chief of Public Relations and Events Department of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Report that the first shipment for the concern makes nearly 85,000 tons. Ahmadov said that the first tanker load of Azerbaijani oil would be dispatched from the Supsa port.

According to Belneftekhim Spokesman Alexander Tishchenko, SOCAR would transport two tankers of oil to the port in Odessa. The total volume of oil supplies to Belarus is expected at 160,000 tons.

Azerbaijani oil will be delivered from Ukraine to the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline.