SOCAR plans to sell more than 160 million liters of oil products in Georgia this year

SOCAR plans to sell more than 160 million liters of oil products in its SOCAR filling stations in Georgia this year, Report informs citing SOCAR Energy Georgia.

According to the information, currently there are 113 SOCAR filling stations in Georgia: "The company's share in the retail market is somewhere around 16%. In 2018, the company sold more than 147 million liters of products’.

"SOCAR is the first brand in Georgia that established stations for charging electric cars. Currently, such charging stations operate in six regions of the country," he said.

SOCAR Energy Georgia was established in 2006. SOCAR Georgia Petroleum organizes retail and wholesale distribution of oil products of Azerbaijan and the third countries.