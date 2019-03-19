SOCAR to sell Azerbaijani and Turkish oil and petrochemical products to Romania

SOCAR Petroleum SA, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Romania, will sell oil and petrochemical products of Turkey-based Petkim and STAR, as well as Azerbaijan-based Methanol and Carbamide Plants in Romania, Report informs citing the company.

SOCAR Petroleum SA will also sell these products in Eastern Europe.

Moreover, the company is also considering plans to install gas distributing networks in Romania.

Established in 2011, SOCAR Petroleum operates 42 filling stations in 19 regions of Romania.