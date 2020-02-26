​SOCAR to open hub jointly with Ukrainian government

By the end of 2020, the Ukrainian government, jointly with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, will open a hub at the Chongar checkpoint to serve citizens.

According to Ukrainian media, during the 'Age of Crimea 2020' forum, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there would be a full-scale center, a recreation zone, and other significant facilities, designed to provide administrative services.

Zelensky noted that there is an agreement with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on support for the construction of 500 houses for Crimean refugees.

"Turkish representatives will visit Ukraine soon to determine the construction areas," Zelensky said.