    SOCAR to launch 6-8 filling stations in Ukraine in 2017

    Total number of stations will reach 150 in next 4 years

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ This year, 6-8 new filling stations will be launched in Ukraine under "SOCAR" brand.

    Report informs, Igor Orlov, Director for Retail Trade of "SOCAR Ukraine", subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Ukraine, told Delo.

    The company official said that one filling station chain was opened in Protasov Yar Street, Kyiv in late January.

    He said that the plan, to rise number of filling stations in Ukrainian cities to 150 remains in force and that the aim will be achieved in 2020.

    Notably, currently, "SOCAR Ukraine" owns a total of 59 filling stations in Ukraine. 

