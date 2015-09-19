SOCAR to increase oil production in Chilov

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) intends to install large drilling rigs in Chilov.

Report informs it was said by the president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev:" More than 200 tons of oil produced in Chilov and opportunities have already been found to increase oil production."

He noted that the placement of large facilities for the development of the island for future is under consideration.According to him, devices will be installed there within the framework of the development program of "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" fields' block: "We have plans about opening new jobs on the island."

It should be noted that, "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department engaged in operation of "May 28 "field located in Chilov island.