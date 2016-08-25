SOCAR to increase gas storage capacity

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The gas storage operation department of the Azneft Production Unit of SOCAR decided to prepare a strategic development plan to expand the capacity of underground gas storage facilities up to 5 bln cubic meters.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, it is stated in the course of a technical meeting on the work conducted during the first 7 months of 2016 and the upcoming challenges.

Head of department Rovshan Garayev made a report on the work of this year, noting that the process of natural gas injection into underground storage for the winter season is continuing successfully.

It is noted that until August 22 underground storage facilities "Garadagh" and "Kalmaz" pumped 1.555 bln Cubic meters of gas and to the end of the season it is planned to increase the number of active gas to 3.2 bln cubic meters.Taking into account the residual volumes of gas last season, total volume of gas in underground storage facilities to date is 2.5 bln cubic meters.During the year, two new wells were drilled, capital and current repairs held in 26 wells.

According to the strategic plan, drilling of new wells, determination of sites for new wells, the installation of ground equipment, improvement of current infrastructure are planned.

In his speech, Director General of "Azneft" Dashgin Isgandarov spoke about the achievements of recent years on reconstruction and expansion of the active capacity of underground gas storage facilities in the framework of the task set by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to ensure long-term domestic demand for natural gas and expansion of export opportunities.