    SOCAR to increase gas production by 12% next year

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is forecasted to increase gas production by 0.8 billion cubic meters or 12.5% to 7.2 billion cubic meters, Report informs citing Chamber of Account’s opinion on draft state budget for 2019.

    Gas production by the Azerbaijan International Operating Company is expected to grow 5.9 billion cubic meters or 25% to 29.7 billion cubic meters.

    Notably, Azerbaijan is predicted to produce 36.9 billion cubic meters of gas in 2019 and 30.2 billion cubic meters this year. 

