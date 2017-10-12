 Top
    SOCAR to export 1.3 mln tons oil via Baku-Novorossiysk in 2018 - UPDATED

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to export 1.3 mln tons of oil via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline next year.

    Report informs, Adnan Ahmadzade, Chairman of SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department said.

    "SOCAR does not plan to halt exploitation of Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline in the future. 1.3 million tons of Azerbaijani oil is planned to be transported through this pipeline in 2018", he said. 

    According to SOCAR official, for several years already, negotiations underway with the Russian side on possibility of reversible oil transportation via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline: "The current economic situation does not allow this yet, but we continue similar talks".

