SOCAR to expand Kulevi terminal

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ At present, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carries out works on the expansion project of Kulevi terminal (the Black Sea, Georgia).

Report informs, Kamran Mammadzade, Deputy Chief of the Department for Oil and Oil Products Export Operations of Marketing and Operations Office Export Operations of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said.

According to him, Kulevi terminal will be expanded next year: 'Currently, power of the terminal's 16 storage reservoirs is 320 thousand cubic meters.