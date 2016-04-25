 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR to expand Kulevi terminal

    It is scheduled to be implemented next year

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ At present, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carries out works on the expansion project of Kulevi terminal (the Black Sea, Georgia).

    Report informs, Kamran Mammadzade, Deputy Chief of the Department for Oil and Oil Products Export Operations of Marketing and Operations Office Export Operations of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said.

    According to him, Kulevi terminal will be expanded next year: 'Currently, power of the terminal's 16 storage reservoirs is 320 thousand cubic meters. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi