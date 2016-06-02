SOCAR to drill 81 wells in 2 years

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) intends to drill 81 wells in 9 platforms in 'Shallow-water Gunashli' field during 2 years.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said.

'Drilling works are being carried out in accordance with the development strategy. Platform No.7 has been constructed in 'Shallow-water Gunashli' field and drilling works are being carried out. Platform No.6 in 'Bulla-deniz' field turned over, drilling works launched', the company's president said.

SOCAR President said that several platforms will also be constructed, in addition: 'Decision has been adopted to launch construction of deep offshore platform No.7A in 'Shallow-water Gunashli' field. Mainly gas wells will be drilled in this platform. I think we will achieve increase in oil and gas production as a result of drilling of 81 wells'.