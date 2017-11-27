SOCAR to create Oil Spill Response Center

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is working on establishment of the Oil Spill Response Center.

Report informs, Azer Aliyev, Chief of SOCAR Ecology Department, said at the event entitled "Oil Spill Control Caspian: Onshore & Offshore - Oil Spills 2017" in Baku.

According to him, the center will consist of three stations: "The place for the stations has been determined and the land allocation was completed. The stations will be located in Garadagh district, Nariman Narimanov Oil and Gas Extraction Department (OGED): Pirallahi District, Chilov Island, "28 May" Oil and Gas Extraction Department (OGED); and Pirallahi district, Dubendi Oil Terminal, Oil Pipelines Department. The stations will cover area of 1.5 ha, 2 ha and 0.76 ha respectively”.

SOCAR official noted that the design work is underway and in 2018 the project will be transferred to an active phase: "International experience and international project consultant will be involved for creation of the center. Advanced experience will also be explored and applied in the center. The core activity of the Center will be directed to oil spill liquidation”.