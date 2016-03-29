SOCAR temporarily suspends gas delivery to Adjara

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ In regard with works by switching on the central pipe in the process of building a new Kobuleti-Batumi highway, gas supplies to all consumers in Adjara (Georgia autonomy) will be suspended from March 29 to April 3 inclusive. Report informs, SOCAR Georgia Gas said.

The information says that the work on the switching will be carried out simultaneously on 6 points of several sites of motorways and trunk gas pipeline construction.

The company apologizes for the discomfort and urges customers not to leave unattended installation of gas and keep closed the existing homes in the gas taps to safety standards have been met during the resumption of the gas supply.

In this period, Adjara regional office of SOCAR Georgia Gas will work at full strength in 24-hour mode.